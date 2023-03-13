Guinea Insurance injects N900m capital into business

Guinea Insurance Plc, one of the oldest insurance companies in Nigeria, said it injected about N900 million as capital into its business in 2022 and in the process of listing 1.8 billion shares. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the insurance company, Mr. Ademola Abidogun, disclosed this at the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors’ (NAIPE) 2023 first quarter CEO’s Forum in Lagos. Abidogun said the insurer had a lot of funds within its system and over N2billion cash under its management to do business.

He noted that the underwriting firm made the highest Gross Premium Written (GPI) of N1.4 billion in 2022, compared to the last 10 years. “We were also able to make underwriting profit. If you look at the statistics, Guinea insurance has consistently grown so much in its underwriting profit. “When you check the financials, you will see that the core business of insurance is under- writing, which means; collect business, underwrite it and make profit,” he said. According to Abidogun, the insurance company was working to improve its investment portfolio, as fund was essential to sustain a business. The managing director hinted that Guinea insurance’s claims payment method was one of the best in the market because the firm believes, one of the main reasons for insurance business is to pay claims.

“If we pride ourself as one of the best in the industry in terms of claims payments, we must be able to pay claims after collecting people’s premium” Abidogun said. According to him, while the underwriting firm had experienced some challenges few years ago in the market, it has been able to resuscitate its business between 2021 and 2022. Abidogun noted that Guinea Insurance also had to confront perception issues, because a lot of people think the insurer is a one man business, meanwhile it is a Plc with a very robust structure. The managing director said that the insurance firm had started business well in year 2023 in terms of production and that as at February, it had done over 300 per cent of what it did same time last year. “We will be able to deliver in terms of our plans for the year. The most important thing is for an organisation to have capacity, which has to do with financials and people driving the business and we will continue to evolve,” he said.

