Business

Guinea Insurance injects N900m capital into business

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Guinea Insurance Plc, one of the oldest insurance companies in Nigeria, said it injected about N900 million as capital into its business in 2022 and in the process of listing 1.8 billion shares. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the insurance company, Mr. Ademola Abidogun, disclosed this at the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors’ (NAIPE) 2023 first quarter CEO’s Forum in Lagos. Abidogun said the insurer had a lot of funds within its system and over N2billion cash under its management to do business.

He noted that the underwriting firm made the highest Gross Premium Written (GPI) of N1.4 billion in 2022, compared to the last 10 years. “We were also able to make underwriting profit. If you look at the statistics, Guinea insurance has consistently grown so much in its underwriting profit. “When you check the financials, you will see that the core business of insurance is under- writing, which means; collect business, underwrite it and make profit,” he said. According to Abidogun, the insurance company was working to improve its investment portfolio, as fund was essential to sustain a business. The managing director hinted that Guinea insurance’s claims payment method was one of the best in the market because the firm believes, one of the main reasons for insurance business is to pay claims.

“If we pride ourself as one of the best in the industry in terms of claims payments, we must be able to pay claims after collecting people’s premium” Abidogun said. According to him, while the underwriting firm had experienced some challenges few years ago in the market, it has been able to resuscitate its business between 2021 and 2022. Abidogun noted that Guinea Insurance also had to confront perception issues, because a lot of people think the insurer is a one man business, meanwhile it is a Plc with a very robust structure. The managing director said that the insurance firm had started business well in year 2023 in terms of production and that as at February, it had done over 300 per cent of what it did same time last year. “We will be able to deliver in terms of our plans for the year. The most important thing is for an organisation to have capacity, which has to do with financials and people driving the business and we will continue to evolve,” he said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Moody’s places First Bank’s ratings on review for downgrade

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citing the recent dissolution and reconstitution of First Bank’s board by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Moody’s Investors Service has placed all long-term ratings and assessments of First Bank of Nigeria Limited (First Bank) on review for downgrade, the agency announced yesterday. In a statement, the agency said the review will focus primarily on […]
Business

Quality assurance: AIICO receives UK actuaries’ body’s recognition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

AIICO Insurance Plc., a leading insurer, has emerged as the first in Nigeria to be awarded a Quality Assurance Scheme accreditation by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA).   According to a news release by IFoA, this is in recognition of the company’s commitment to providing quality assurance at an organisational level, promoting confidence […]
Business

UK’s Queen pays virtual visit to KPMG to celebrate firm’s 150th anniversary

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain’s Queen Elizabeth held a virtual visit to KPMG last week to mark the accounting firm’s 150th anniversary, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday. Members of the company’s choir sang “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and the queen remotely met staff members based in London, Liverpool, Glasgow and Edinburgh, reports Reuters. One employee, John […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica