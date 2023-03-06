Guinea Insurance re-engineers for profitability

The management of Guinea Insurance Plc is optimistic that the company will return to profitability in 2023 financial year as it has reduced a huge backlog of losses of N700million to a paltry N20million. The company also reiterated its commitment to prompt claims settlement with speed, saying that it was committed to the satisfaction of customers and the insuring public as well as improved service delivery. Mr. Ademola Abidogun, Managing Director of the company, who disclosed this to insurance and pension journalists at the Quarterly CEO forum sponsored by Guinea Insurance Plc in Lagos, added that the company would return to profit terrain in 2023 as loss after tax has drastically reduced to N20 million in 2022 from N700 million recorded in 2020. While disclosing the claims payment history of Guinea Insurance, Abidogun said that the company paid total claims of N263 million in 2020, N258 million in 2021, and N165 million in 2022. Abidogun said: “Guinea Insurance Plc has continued to make underwriting profit every year. If you look at how the loss after tax has reduced in the last three years, from N700 million to N200 million to N20 million, you will discover that based on what we are doing now, we will not make profit by the end of the 2023 financial year. “We are committed to reduce expenses and increase turnover, increase topline and manage underwriting properly with proper reinsurance. We are also looking at businesses that we take and we make sure that we don’t just take any business. “We are very optimistic and very deliberate in our analysis. We track expenses, track businesses that we do , we do a lot of analysis to ensure that we change the story.
Related Articles
Inflation: Further rate hikes likely –Analysts
With Nigeria’s inflation rate rising for a fourth consecutive month to hit 17.71 per cent in May, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may be motivated to further increase the benchmark interest rate at its meeting next month in a bid to tame inflation, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Retirement: Labour tackles AGF over sit tight syndrome
Organised labour under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has enjoined the Presidency to direct the Accountant-General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, to exit the service immediately since he was due to retire on November 25, 2020 when he attained the age of 60 years. The union emphasised that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FBNQuest Trustees cautions investors on estate planning in 2003
FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, is calling on the public to consider their changing circumstances and how this should guide prudent estate planning in 2023. It noted that while the new year presents a range of new financial challenges, it also presents changes to the personal circumstances of the investor that should inform […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)