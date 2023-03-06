Business

Guinea Insurance re-engineers for profitability

The management of Guinea Insurance Plc is optimistic that the company will return to profitability in 2023 financial year as it has reduced a huge backlog of losses of N700million to a paltry N20million. The company also reiterated its commitment to prompt claims settlement with speed, saying that it was committed to the satisfaction of customers and the insuring public as well as improved service delivery. Mr. Ademola Abidogun, Managing Director of the company, who disclosed this to insurance and pension journalists at the Quarterly CEO forum sponsored by Guinea Insurance Plc in Lagos, added that the company would return to profit terrain in 2023 as loss after tax has drastically reduced to N20 million in 2022 from N700 million recorded in 2020. While disclosing the claims payment history of Guinea Insurance, Abidogun said that the company paid total claims of N263 million in 2020, N258 million in 2021, and N165 million in 2022. Abidogun said: “Guinea Insurance Plc has continued to make underwriting profit every year. If you look at how the loss after tax has reduced in the last three years, from N700 million to N200 million to N20 million, you will discover that based on what we are doing now, we will not make profit by the end of the 2023 financial year. “We are committed to reduce expenses and increase turnover, increase topline and manage underwriting properly with proper reinsurance. We are also looking at businesses that we take and we make sure that we don’t just take any business. “We are very optimistic and very deliberate in our analysis. We track expenses, track businesses that we do , we do a lot of analysis to ensure that we change the story.

