Guinea: Osinbajo leaves for ECOWAS meeting in Accra

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has left for Accra, Ghana, to attend the second extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Guinea. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo would be representing President Muhammmadu Buhari at the meeting. Osinbajo had last week participated at the previous ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali. That meeting was held virtually on September 8.

The authority decided then that Guinea should be immediately suspended from all ECOWAS govern-ing bodies and statutory meetings. ECOWAS leaders had also called for the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Conde and other arrested persons; demanding the immediate return of Guinea to constitutional order and decided to immediately dispatch a high-level ECOWAS mission to Guinea to assess the situation. The physical meeting taking place today would review the situation in Guinea in the light of the report of the ECOWAS high-level mission to Conakry.

