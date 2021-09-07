Sports

Guinea: Paul Pogba's brother, others trapped after coup

Guinea’s overseas-based players remained trapped in their country on Monday after soldiers overthrew the government and took power in a coup the day before the national team was due to play a World Cup qualifier in the capital Conakry.

Paul Pogba’s brother Floretin, who plays for French side Sochaux is amongst the players trapped in Conakry.

Pogba was born in Conakry, the capital of Guinea. His family moved to France when he was eight months old.

Pogba has two brothers who are also professional footballers. His twin brother, Mathias, plays for Tabor Sežana, and his younger brother, Paul, plays for Manchester United and the French national team.

Liverpool said it was in “constant contact” with midfielder Naby Keita and he was “safe and well,” while other clubs were also checking on the wellbeing of their players. Some members of the Guinea squad were still at the team hotel in Conakry with players unable to leave the West Africa nation after borders were closed.

Guinea defender, Issiaga Sylla, who plays for Toulouse, told French newspaper L’Equipe that the players learned something was happening as they gathered for breakfast at the hotel on Sunday morning.

“The coach then came to see us to tell us that there was a coup,” Sylla told L’Equipe. “Soldiers were called in to secure our hotel.”

