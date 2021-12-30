Guinea’s President gives squad brutal ultimatum

The President of Guinea, Col Mamady Doumbouya has warned his players they must win the Africa Cup of Nations, or pay back the money used to help them prepare for the tournament. The National Elephants – captained by Liverpool star Naby Keita – are in Group B alongside Malawi, Senegal, and Zimbabwe for the tournament that is set to begin on January 9. Their best ever AFCON finish came in 1976, when they finished runners-up to Morocco. But military officer Doumbouya – who led a coup d’etat by the country’s armed forces against Alpha Conde and his government on September 5 – has laid down a brutal ultimatum to Kaba Diawara’s men. “Bring back the trophy or bring back the money we invested in you. Period,” the Guinea’s interim president said as quoted by Soccer 24
Related Articles
Why I prefer Osimhen, Iheanacho partnership for Eagles –Rohr
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he prefers to use the partnership of Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen in the team’s attacking lineup because that is the way to get the best out of the Leicester City forward. There have been suggestions that Iheanacho should be deployed as number 10 because of his skills […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Quadri lifts Paralympians to Tokyo 2021
Africa’s number one table tennis player Aruna Quadri has donated equipment valued at over 1400 Euros (N.75m) to two athletes – Isau Ogunkunble and Faith Obazuaye. At a presentation held in Lagos on Tuesday, December 15, the Rio Olympic Games quarterfinalist gave support to Paralympians in their quest to make Nigeria proud at Tokyo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
It ’s sad Nigeria didn’ t build on Eaglets ’85 triumph –Erico
Former assistant coach of the Super Eagles Joe Erico has lambasted successive administrators of Nigerian football for not building on the achievement recorded by Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets who won the first edition of the FIFA U-16 World Cup in China in 1985. The former Green Eagles goalkeeper told our correspondent that Nigeria could have become […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)