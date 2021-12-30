Guinea’s President gives squad brutal ultimatum

The President of Guinea, Col Mamady Doumbouya has warned his players they must win the Africa Cup of Nations, or pay back the money used to help them prepare for the tournament. The National Elephants – captained by Liverpool star Naby Keita – are in Group B alongside Malawi, Senegal, and Zimbabwe for the tournament that is set to begin on January 9. Their best ever AFCON finish came in 1976, when they finished runners-up to Morocco. But military officer Doumbouya – who led a coup d’etat by the country’s armed forces against Alpha Conde and his government on September 5 – has laid down a brutal ultimatum to Kaba Diawara’s men. “Bring back the trophy or bring back the money we invested in you. Period,” the Guinea’s interim president said as quoted by Soccer 24

