Guinness appoints chairman

Guinness Nigeria Plc has appointed Omobola Johnson, a former minister of communication and technology as chairman of its board of directors.

 

Johnson replaced Babatunde Savage who retires on June 30. She has been a non-executive director of the company since January 2016.

 

She obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from University of Manchester and Doctorate in Business Administration from Cranfield Uni- versity, United Kingdom.

 

Johnson has over 30 years’ experience spanning both the private and public sectors.

 

She joined technology venture capital fund, TLCom Capital LLP, as a senior partner in 2015, focusing on investment and value generation for technology companies in sub-Saharan Africa.

 

Johnson is a fellow of the Aspen Global Leadership Network and serves on the boards of a number of blue-chip companies including MTN Nigeria

