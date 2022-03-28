Business

Guinness board chair, others commemorate IWD

Guinness Nigeria Board Chair, Dr. Omobola Johnson, joined other female board chairs across industries in Nigeria to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day with a Digital Closing Gong Ceremony at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

 

The NGX revealed that the virtual event was aimed at celebrating the accomplishments of female Chairpersons of NGX listed companies including; Board Chair, NGX Real Estate Limited, Erelu Angela Adebayo; Board Chair, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs. Bola Adesola; Board Chair, Access Bank Plc, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika; Mrs. Catherine Echeozo, Board Chair of NGX Regulation Limited and the Guinness Nigeria Board Chair, Dr. Omobola Johnson.

 

In her remarks, Dr. Johnson noted that women want to remain relevant partners and collaborators in the nation and economy building journey of Nigeria, and Guinness Nigeria Plc is proud to be an organization in the forefront, supporting women to advance their professional careers with initiatives that are ensuring employment diversity, equity and equality and balanced inclusion in the society at large.

“Building a greater nation requires all hands to be on deck. Women want to be partners and collaborators on this journey and we cannot behave if we are excluded by law, cultural practices and norms.

We must all break the bias in every sphere as men and women. I have had a very successful career because I have been supported by men. So the call for a gender-equal world is a call to us all,”

Dr. Johnson further pointed out during her remarks. Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola while commending the appointment of the women board chairs, noted that the appointments not only affirm their leadership abilities, but also speak of their dedicated service and commitment to their respective industries and their long-standing track records of delivering outstanding value.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to supporting global aspirations to achieve gender equality in line with the targets of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 by leveraging our platforms to support issuers and market participants to achieve their gender goals and aspirations,” Popoola noted.

 

