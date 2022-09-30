Sports

Guinness celebrates Amusan, Brume and extraordinary women in sports

Guinness Nigeria on Thursday, September 22nd hosted Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and other extraordinary female Athletes and para-athletes, who represented Nigeria at 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship, to a celebratory reception at the new Guinness Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos

The celebrated team were hosted amidst pomp and pageantry at the home of the extraordinary beer. Throughout the course of the celebratory occasion, they relished a true Guinness VIP experience with loads of exciting activities.

The highlight of the event was an incredible toast to the extraordinary talents at 17:59 Guinness time, closely followed by the reward presentation of ₦2,000,000 to the 100 meters hurdles Guinness World Record holder, ₦1,000,000 to all gold medallists, ₦750,000 to all silver medallists and ₦500,000 to all bronze medallists for their astonishing sporting achievements.

Speaking, Mark Mugisha, the Marketing and Innovations Director Guinness Nigeria, expressed his elation for the athletes, their optimism and re-emphasized the brand’s commitment to empowering creative talents, driving inclusivity, celebrating excellence, and creating moments in culture through the ongoing Black Shines Brightest campaign.

“This extraordinary occasion falls in line with our Black Shines Brightest campaign and mantra, a commitment to spotlight, celebrate and inspire black beacons across all creative walks of life. And as a brand, we strongly champion equality and inclusivity as is evident in both our hiring process and brand communications.

“We have taken giant strides towards ensuring that the right spotlight is beamed on women, this year alone we’ve hosted a month-long celebration of women, the Hertitude fest (a women-only event), the August meeting and now, Nigerian Athletes who Shine Brightest. These are just a few memorable steps on the Guinness journey with women in culture.

“Since the launch of Black Shines Brightest, Guinness Nigeria has remained committed to spotlighting and celebrating exceptional black beacons across several cultural touchpoints including art, music, and sports,” he said.

 

