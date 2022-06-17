Guinness Nigeria empowers female bartenders

Guinness Nigeria Plc recently empowered nine female bartenders in the pilot edition of the Diageo Bar Academy (DBA) programme in Lagos as part of its diversity and inclusivity strategy for empowering the underrepresented in Nigeria. The Diageo Bar Academy is a scholarship programme that aims to provide world-class bartending training to both men and women, to increase the number of female bartenders in the business. Viola Graham-Douglas, Chair of the Guinness Nigeria Spirited Women’s Network and Director of International Premium Spirits, Reserve & Modern Trade (IRM), said during the graduation ceremony at the Guinness Headquarsisted ters that this edition was specifically designed for women as a DBA diversity and inclusion programme to provide more females with viable career opportunities in bartending and the hospitality sector in general. “Guinness Nigeria is committed to ensuring that our diversity and inclusion programme gives opportunities to all our stakeholders across our value chain.
