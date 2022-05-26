Guinness Nigeria empowers women, youths in Osun

Guinness Nigeria Plc has reiterated its economic development towards women. The company in line with its commitment to Nigeria’s socio-economic development has empowered 90 women with trade assets and simple business training through the company’s Plan W-empowerment programme. Forty other individuals received seed capital to start up or scale up their trade through the Orijin-Osun Osogbo partnership empowerment scheme. Guinness Nigeria’s’ Corporate Relations Director, Mr Rotimi Odusola, spoke at a two-day event that climaxed at the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo that the empowerment programme was part of the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. He stated that the policy was aimed at growing the capacities of the underrepresented in Nigeria, in line with the Organisations Society 2030: Spirit of Progress Campaign – a 10-year action plan towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Prior to the Osogbo activity, Odusola said the Plan W-empowerment initiative had been initiated in the South- East and North-West of Nigeria benefiting over 500 women.
