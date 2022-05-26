News

Guinness Nigeria empowers women, youths in Osun

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Guinness Nigeria Plc has reiterated its economic development towards women. The company in line with its commitment to Nigeria’s socio-economic development has empowered 90 women with trade assets and simple business training through the company’s Plan W-empowerment programme. Forty other individuals received seed capital to start up or scale up their trade through the Orijin-Osun Osogbo partnership empowerment scheme. Guinness Nigeria’s’ Corporate Relations Director, Mr Rotimi Odusola, spoke at a two-day event that climaxed at the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo that the empowerment programme was part of the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. He stated that the policy was aimed at growing the capacities of the underrepresented in Nigeria, in line with the Organisations Society 2030: Spirit of Progress Campaign – a 10-year action plan towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Prior to the Osogbo activity, Odusola said the Plan W-empowerment initiative had been initiated in the South- East and North-West of Nigeria benefiting over 500 women.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo: ECOWAS countries to shut borders against Mali, recall ambassadors

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that with the latest stand against unconstitutional seizure of power, leaders of member states in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has consider closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Mali. Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Sunday in Accra, Ghana, where […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lagos shuts night clubs, arrests 243 for flouting safety protocols

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government yesterday sealed two night clubs and arrested about 243 violators for flouting COVID-19 protocols.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that the violators were arrested during a Friday night operation led by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu where  the the Command pounced on some deviant night clubs where […]
News

COVID-19: Osinbajo advocates foreign collaboration for speedy economic recovery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

power initiative as model Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Monday identified international cooperation and collaboration among countries   as crucial in addressing the situation and expediting economic recovery. Speaking  at the 8th German-Nigerian Business Forum, which was held virtually, the Vice President said that the disruptions caused by COVID-19 on economies and livelihoods could […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica