Guinness Nigeria names director

Guinness Nigeria Plc has informed the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the investing public and other stakeholders of the appointment of Mrs Grainne Wafer as non- executive director. Wafer is the current Diageo Global brand director, Guinness and Malta. In a statement by the Company Secretary/Corporate Relations Director, Rotimi Odusola, she is coming to the board with extensive marketing experience, having held leadership roles across commercial, innovation and marketing functions within the Diageo business. Odusola added that board was optimistic that her invaluable experience and passion for inclusion and diversity would be of great benefit by driving improved performance and sustainable business growth for the company. Also, the company said that Mark Sandys, who was appointed to the board of the company on August 30, 2017, has been retired. The board expressed appreciation to Mark for his innovative contributions, strong strategic drive and commitment to the success of the company. Until his retirement, he served as a valuable member of the nomination, governance and remunerations committee of the board.

