Business

Guinness Nigeria names director

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Guinness Nigeria Plc has informed the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the investing public and other stakeholders of the appointment of Mrs Grainne Wafer as non- executive director. Wafer is the current Diageo Global brand director, Guinness and Malta. In a statement by the Company Secretary/Corporate Relations Director, Rotimi Odusola, she is coming to the board with extensive marketing experience, having held leadership roles across commercial, innovation and marketing functions within the Diageo business. Odusola added that board was optimistic that her invaluable experience and passion for inclusion and diversity would be of great benefit by driving improved performance and sustainable business growth for the company. Also, the company said that Mark Sandys, who was appointed to the board of the company on August 30, 2017, has been retired. The board expressed appreciation to Mark for his innovative contributions, strong strategic drive and commitment to the success of the company. Until his retirement, he served as a valuable member of the nomination, governance and remunerations committee of the board.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Google: IWD, Bianca, Finesse top Nigerians’ searches in March

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Women’s issues, politics, entertainment and sports were among the top searches and trending questions that grabbed the attention of Nigerian netizens in the past month, Google has revealed. Top searches on the platform included the International Women’s Day (IWD), which was marked on March 8, with corporate organisations, religious bodies, the government and members of […]

stethoscope
Business

Strike: Doctor appeals to colleagues for understanding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Medical Director of Central Hospital, Warri, Dr Paul Okunbor, has appealed to the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) to shelve its ongoing nationwide strike. Okunbor made the appeal while reacting to the industrial action embarked upon by the doctors. He, however, appealed to the government to do the needful by […]
Business

United launches Calibrate, apprenticeship programme for aircraft technician pipeline

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

United Airlines has announced the launch of Calibrate, an in-house apprenticeship programme that will help grow and diversify its pipeline of Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs). The inaugural class starts next week in Houston as the airline plans to train more than 1,000 people at about a dozen locations by 2026, with the goal of at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica