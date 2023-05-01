Business

Guinness Nigeria Records 7.4% Revenue Growth

GUINNESS Nigeria Plc unaudited financial results showed that the company recorded a revenue growth of 7.4 per cent y/y in Q3-22 (9M-23: +8.2% y/y). Cordros Securities said: “Our view, price and mix optimisation across its strategic focus brands, Guinness, Ready- to-Serve, and Spirits supported revenue growth.

In addition, resilient consumer demand and improved outlet coverage, as the brewer continues to optimise its route to consumers, remained supportive of topline expansion.” The steep contraction in gross profit margin (-759bps y/y to 33.5%) in Q3-23 (Q3-22: 41.1%) reflects the faster increase in COGS (+21.2% y/y) relative to revenue growth (+7.4% y/y).

We believe the cost pressures in the period stemmed from higher input prices amid the high inflationary environment. Elsewhere, Opex remained elevated, growing by 21.1 per cent y/y in Q3-23 (9M-23: +24.7% y/y), indicative of increased marketing investments to support its strategic growth priorities and target market share improvement.

Eventually, EBIT and EBITDA margins printed lower at 9.0 per cent (-944bps y/y) and 13.5% (-915bps y/y), respectively. Further down, a net finance cost of N2.17 billion was recorded in Q3-23 (vs a net finance income of N202.82 million in Q3-22), comprising a 984.4 per cent y/y surge in finance costs and a 9.7 per cent y/y decline in finance income.

We highlight that the exchange difference on the letter of credits (+608.8% to NGN2.12 billion) and a higher loss on remeasurement of foreign currency balances (+716.3% to N3.19 billion) drove the elevated finance costs. Meanwhile, on finance income, there was a 13.4 per cent reduction in short-term deposits in the period. In Q3-22, profit before tax settled lower at N2.71 billion, representing a 71.5 percent y/y decline (Q3-22: NGN9.50 billion).

Conclusively, the brewer posted a profit after tax of N1.84 billion (Q3-22: N6.46 billion) in the period following an income tax expense of N866.42 million. Cordros said GUINNESS’ “performance in the quarter was grim in our view, as the brewer continues to ride on a tough terrain characterised by dwindling consumer disposable income and a fragile FX market.

