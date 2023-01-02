Guinness Nigeria to approve Q2 results in January

Business

Posted on

Rhoda Ogunseye The Board of Directors of Guinness Nigeria Plc is expected to meet on Wednesday, 25 January 2023 for the purpose of considering and approving the financial results for the second quarter ending December 31, 2022, amongst other matters. In a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)  and the market, it said in compliance with the NGX Rules and the Amendments to the Listing Rules, the closed period for trading in the company’s shares by insiders will commence on January1, 2023 and will expire 24 hours after the announcement of the results. A statement signed by Rotimi Odusola, the Company Secretary/ Corporate Relations Director, said: “Therefore, no Director, person discharging  managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and other insiders of the company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the company during the closed period.” It further stated the results for the period as approved by the Board would thereafter be uploaded to the Exchange portal not later than January 26, 2023.

 

