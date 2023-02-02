Guinness Nigeria’s gross profit grew by 16% in H1’22

Guinness Nigeria Plc, a leading beverage and alcohol company in Nigeria and a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, has announced its unaudited results for its first half year period ended December 31, 2022. The results, which were released to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), showed that revenue increased nine per cent versus the prior comparable period despite the challenging business environment.

The report noted that gross profit grew 16 per cent, as revenues grew by nine per cent ahead of the five per cent increase in cost of sales, driven by inflation and the impact of naira devaluation on imported materials in the half- year under review. Speaking on the announcement, Mr. John Musunga, Managing Director/ CEO, Guinness Nigeria plc, said: “In the half year ended December 31, 2022, Guinness Nigeria delivered results that reflected the continued regulatory, competitive and inflationary challenges in the operating environment in Nigeria.

“The period was characterised by challenges such as escalating inflation, dwindling consumer disposable income and a worsening foreign exchange situation. Despite these challenges, the business recorded good progress against our strategic focus brands. “Despite lapping a strong quarter in 2021, revenue grew by nine per cent, benefiting from price and mix optimisation, as well as reflecting resilient consumer demand and improved outlet coverage as we continue to optimise our route to consumer. “Revenue grew across most categories, driven by our strategic focus brands, Guinness, Readyto- Serve and Spirits. Malta Guinness was flat on previous year due to the impact of increased pricing in response to the higher inflationary pressure on packaging costs.” Marketing expenses increased seven per cent, as we increased marketing investment to support our strategic growth priorities and target market share improvement. Distribution expenses increased 28 per cent, driven by increase in the price of diesel, other haulage inputs and asset replacement cost. Despite all the above, the company delivered N12.6 billion operating profit,” he added. Musunga noted that the continued devaluation of the naira resulted in a 758 per cent increase in net financing costs, due to the revaluation of the hard currency debt. However, finance income increased by 121 per cent on account of higher yields from short-term cash investments. Lower corporate tax is driven by the reduction in pre-tax profits.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...