Guinness reports N159bn revenue in Q3’22

Guinness Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, has continued its impressive growth trajectory, posting revenue of N159.444 billion for its third quarter period ended 31 March 2022, which represents a 39 per cent growth over N114.965 billion reported the same period if last year.

The company reported a profit after tax of N15. 278 billion in the period under review from N1.838 billion in 2021, representing 731 per cent growth over same period last year.

The results show an impressive performance and a significant improvement when compared to the same period last year, a testament to an unwavering commitment to meeting consumer demands as well as the company’s resilience in a challenging operating environment.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Baker Magunda, Managing Director/ CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, said: “In the first nine months of fiscal 22, Guinness Nigeria continued to grow on the back of the strong recovery in the first half of fiscal 22.

“The business has delivered growth in the face of the challenging operating environment characterised by rising inflation and forex challenges in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Revenue grew by 39 per cent to N159.4 billion benefitting mainly from price increases across all brands, as well as from favorable brand mix and resilient consumer demand.” “We have delivered revenue growth across all key categories driven by our strategic focus brands,

Malta Guinness and Guinness, as well as strong growth in local and imported spirits and the ready-to-drink category. This has further showed that our strategy is sound, and we are unwavering in our commitment to ensuring our long-term competitiveness in Nigeria.” Magunda said.

The released statement stated that gross profit grew 76 per cent in the period as revenues grew ahead of cost of sales. Cost of Sales increased by 24 per cent, largely due to inflationary pressure, sales volume growth, forex devaluation impacting imported materials, air freight cost increase and a shift towards more expensive can products.

The company also noted that its marketing expenses increased 68 per cent versus last year as it increased its marketing investments. “We increased marketing investment to support our strategic growth priorities and the recovery of the on-trade.

Distribution expenses also increased 36 per cent driven by higher volumes, freight and diesel inflation and extended journey time for road transportation. All of our efforts delivered an operating profit growth of 200 per cent to N22.9 billion,” Magunda explained.

“The management at Guinness Nigeria remains resolute in its business strategy, as well as its engagement of stakeholders across its value chain. As we enter our 72nd year of existence in Nigeria, we remain fiercely committed to Nigeria and to having a positive impact on those around us and our consumers.

“We launched a give-back campaign in honour of our anniversary and have delivered care packages to 72 NGOs, 72 churches and 72 mosques in our host communities; we opened our new ultra-modern headquarters in the heart of Ogba Ikeja and we continue to take giant strides towards championing Inclusion & diversity with the extension of our women’s empowerment program tagged ‘Plan W’ to more rural communities in Owerri, Benin and Oshogbo; and in driving responsible drinking with the nation-wide adoption of our E-learning Responsible Drinking Education Module themed

