Gulak: Group threatens Igbo traders in the North

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Baba Negedu KADUNA

 

Following the killing of Former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Ali Gulak in Imo State, the Concerned Northern Forum, (CNF), yesterday threatens to ground the activities of Igbos doing business in the north if the killing of Northerners persisted.

 

A statement from the group signed by the Chairman of CNF, Malam Ibrahim Bature, said: “The Concerned Northern Forum strongly frowns at the shocking, barbaric and disheartening cold blooded murder of Ahmad Ali Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State, South Eastern Nigeria.”

 

The group added: “The Igbo elders should as a matter of urgency and national interest come out and speak, act and call IPOB to order, they are your sons and are not bigger than the law, put a stop to the dangerous activities of IPOB before it escalates to a bigger nightmare.

 

“IPOB should let peace reign in the South- East and Nigeria as continuous attack of our people will leave us with no choice but to close down the activities of your Igbo brothers in the North Until Harmony is Reached. “South Easterners in Northern Nigeria will not be enjoying peace and going about their business while Northerners in South Eastern part of the country are being killed and move in fear of the unknown.”

