Gulak: Killing of Northerners can lead to another Civil War –ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) yesterday warned northerners not to travel to the South East except if the issue is between life and death.

 

In a travel advisory to its members across the country, following the killing of the former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, ACF said it was such killing of Northerners in 1966 that lead to the Civil War were thousands were killed.

 

The statement signed by National Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe, said: “The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) hereby issues a very strong advisory to all northerners who may wish to travel to the South-East. “Northerners should weigh the importance and necessity of such travels.

 

Unless such trips are absolutely necessary and of compelling nature, like matters of life and death, they should NOT be made.

 

And where the trip must be undertaken, the traveller should take every security precaution in his or her movements while there, including linking with the security agencies at the place/places to be visited.”

 

The Forum added: “The need to issue this travel advisory has become necessary against the backdrop of history, wherein events such as the killings of northern leaders in 1966 triggered the events that led to a civil war that cost the country thousands of lives, and an untold sufferings to millions of innocent people.

 

To be forewarned is to be forearmed, and a stitch in time saves nine! “ACF warns over attacks, killings of northerners.

 

The ACF has noticed of late with increasing concern the attacks on/ killing of northerners resident and or visiting the South, particularly the South-East

