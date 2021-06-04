Gulak: Reps accuses soldiers of extra-judicial killings

News

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Abor Mbaise and Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Bede Eke has alleged that security agencies are killing his constituents. He said that the killings were in response to the recent murder of the former presidential adviser and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State. While addressing journalists yesterday, the lawmaker alleged that one Noel Chigbu Nzeribe, Tochi Ekwe and several others were missing from his constituency, adding that many residents had been driven away from their homes to the bushes while others had to flee to where they had spent days with- out their families. Also, while condemning in its entirety Gulak’s brutal murder, Eke appealed to the security agencies to exercise restraints and stop the killing innocent people, saying that calls from his constituents have reached a crescendo for him to intervene in their current ordeal in the hands of the security operatives

