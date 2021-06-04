Gulak: Reps accuses soldiers of extra-judicial killings

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Abor Mbaise and Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Bede Eke has alleged that security agencies are killing his constituents. He said that the killings were in response to the recent murder of the former presidential adviser and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State. While addressing journalists yesterday, the lawmaker alleged that one Noel Chigbu Nzeribe, Tochi Ekwe and several others were missing from his constituency, adding that many residents had been driven away from their homes to the bushes while others had to flee to where they had spent days with- out their families. Also, while condemning in its entirety Gulak’s brutal murder, Eke appealed to the security agencies to exercise restraints and stop the killing innocent people, saying that calls from his constituents have reached a crescendo for him to intervene in their current ordeal in the hands of the security operatives
Related Articles
Akpabio to A’Ibom people: Your destiny in your hands
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has reminded the people of the state that the development and infrastructural renaissance of the state remain in their hands. Senator Akpabio, who spoke yesterday in Eket and Uyo Senatorial Districts during the inauguration of Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Seizure of properties: Remain apolitical, USA-based group tells ICPC
A United States-based group, by the name ‘Towards A Corrupt-Free Nigeria (TACN)’ has joined issues with the recent activities of the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria. This is as the group called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) to remain apolitical in dispatching its duty as one of the remaining […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Top US congressional leaders meet on COVID-19; McConnell vows agreement
Top U.S. congressional leaders were meeting on Tuesday as they sought to finalize a massive government funding bill and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expected to join by telephone. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, as well as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)