Gulak was killed by armed bandits –Police

Steve Uzoechi

 

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide at the time, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak. Gulak, the Police said, was shot and killed yesterday morning in the state while on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri to catch a flight supposedly back to Abuja.

 

In a statement signed by the Imo State Police spokesman, Mr. Bala Elkana, the command narrated that: “On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.”

 

The Police noted that Gulak had lodged at the Protea Hotel, Owerri, but left for the airport without recourse to the Police or its sister agencies.

 

He was driven by a cab driver who used an irregular route for the trip to the airport.

 

The statement read in part: “Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing neither the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South- East and Imo in particular.

 

“He left without any security escort and while the cab driver took an irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted the car, identified and shot Ahmed Gulak around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the  Airport.”

 

The statement, however, noted that the Commissioner of Police, Imo, CP Abutu Yaro, has, in a swift reaction, directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordon the area and fish out the assailants.

 

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, it is not known yet whose guest Gulak was, but it is common knowledge in Imo that he was the APC official that conducted the controversial party primary that gave Senator Hope Uzodinma the governorship ticket of the APC

 

 

