Gulak’s murder, darkest point of mindless violence – Anyim

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has described the murder of former Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, by unknown assailants as the darkest point in the ‘senseless and mindless’ violence that is ravaging the country. In a tribute written in honour of the deceased politician, he expressed shock and sadness over the development and charged the security agencies to track down and bring the perpetrators to justice without delay.

Anyim, who described Gulak as a friend and colleague, said that May 30, 2021, was the darkest day of his life as the news of the gruesome murder of Gulak knocked him down and pushed him into distress. According to Anyim, the deceased, who served in President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, was a man of conviction and courage. Anyim said: “He was endowed with great intellectual prowess that enabled him to have unusual clarity of thought and expression, a dedicated nationalist and a faithful friend. “Losing Gulak, like other innocent Nigerians to unknown assailants, is the darkest point in the senseless and mindless violence growing in the country and the South-East. This death is one too many.

