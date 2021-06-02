Gulak’s murder should be investigated, not politicized –Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial Zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha has called for a holistic investigationintothemurder of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak. This is also as he urged politicians to shut up if they had nothing factual to say rather thanpoliticizeasad situation. The APC chieftain, in strong terms, condemned the murder of Gulak, describing his death as disheartening. Okorocha appealed to leaders and stakeholders to always guard their utterances on sensitive issues, to avoid jeopardizing efforts being made by genuine leaders to stop the ugly story of insecurity in the country, adding that leaders should show their commitment to the campaign against insecurity through their utterances, actions and, where necessary, inactions. He said: “There is no political capital to be made from the death of a compatriot. Any person or group seeking to advance their political gain through the death of Gulak is not only unpatriotic, but also heartless and ungodly.”
