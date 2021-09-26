Gulder Ultimate Search partners MultiChoice for Pan-African Broadcast

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced its partnership with Africa’s leading entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, for the broadcast of Nigeria’s first TV reality series, Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS).

From Saturday 16 October to Sunday December 19, 2021, viewers can enjoy the action and thrills of Gulder Ultimate Search which will air on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) on Saturdays and Sundays from 8pm till 9pm.

Announcing the news today, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi said “Nigerian Breweries and MultiChoice Nigeria are iconic brands that celebrate the youthful, resilient spirit of Nigerians.

Gulder Ultimate Search has been the most anticipated survival reality TV show in the continent, and so we’re very excited that Season 12 of this great show will be airing on DStv and GOtv.” Speaking on the partnership, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola commended Nigerian Breweries on the return of the popular reality television show that celebrates the tenacity of young Nigerians.

“In order to ensure that we deliver the best local content and retain our customers, we continue to push the envelope and embrace partnerships with content producers that share the same goal.

We remain committed to delivering quality and entertaining locally produced content on our DStv and GOtv platforms and with GUS, viewers can expect the same stellar production qualities that we are renowned for”, she said.

This year’s show will feature 2010 GUS winner and top Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi as taskmaster. In its 11-season run, the show discovered several talents who became stars in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Some of the past winners – Kunle Remi (winner of the 2010 edition), Dennis Okike (Season 8) and Chris Okagbue (Season 10) have gone on to build successful careers in Nollywood.

