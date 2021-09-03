Gulder Ultimate Search reality show returns

After a seven-year break, popular Nigerian reality television show, Gulder Ultimate Search has returned to the screen. The show which began in 2004, ran for 11 seasons before its hiatus in 2016. A brainchild of Nigerian Breweries Plc, the show, which borders on the survival instincts of its contestants, has produced some talents who have become stars.

Past winners of Gulder Ultimate Search who have become household names in the entertainment industry include; Kunle Remi, winner of the 2010 edition; Dennis Okike, winner of the season 8 edition; and Chris Okagbue, winner of season 10 edition. Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc.

officially announced that the show would make its comeback and this year’s theme is “The Age of Craftsmanship”. The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan said: “We are really excited to be bringing back the Gulder Ultimate Search for the viewing pleasure of Nigerians who have over the years continued to call for the return of the show. The planning team have put in place everything necessary to give the fans exactly what they enjoy about the show, and I am confident that everyone will be pleasantly surprised and delighted with what we have in store.” To apply, interested participants have to be Nigerians between 21-35 years old. Applications should be submitted to www.gulderultimatesearch.ng between September 1, 2021, and September 8, 2021.

