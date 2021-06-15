Gulf of Guinea forum seeks Int’l navies’ cooperation at sea

The Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum and Shared Awareness and De-confliction Conference (GOG-MCF/ SHADE) would deliberate on cooperation at sea between regional and international navies in July this year during its inaugural plenary meeting.

This was disclosed in a joint communiqué signed by the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Inter-Regional Coordination Centre (ICC) Yaoundé, dated June 11, 2021.

The agency’s Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, said in a statement that the online meeting would be hosted by the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute (GOGMI) in Accra, Ghana, and will be by invitation of the SHADE Co-chairs, the ICC and the Nigerian Navy.

He noted that there would be two sessions at the meeting; the morning session, which would formally open the historic plenary, which included welcome addresses by regional and international dignitaries and the second session in which the plenary co-chairs would set the vision and plan for what GOG-MCF/SHADE would seek to accomplish.

The ICC Yaoundé and Nigeria noted that the meeting was initiated to produce meaningful actions and measures that would translate to a significant increase in the cooperation at sea between regional and international navies, the international shipping industry, and the maritime stakeholders in the Gulf of Guinea.

Kyanet added; “These actions would be delivered by three working groups; Cooperation at Sea (Operations), Reporting and Information Sharing and Air De-Confliction, with each working group chaired by a regional representative and supported by a subject matter expert.”

