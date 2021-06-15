News

Gulf of Guinea forum seeks Int’l navies’ cooperation at sea

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum and Shared Awareness and De-confliction Conference (GOG-MCF/ SHADE) would deliberate on cooperation at sea between regional and international navies in July this year during its inaugural plenary meeting.

 

This was disclosed in a joint communiqué signed by the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Inter-Regional Coordination Centre (ICC) Yaoundé, dated June 11, 2021.

 

The agency’s Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, said in a statement that the online meeting would be hosted by the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute (GOGMI) in Accra, Ghana, and will be by invitation of the SHADE Co-chairs, the ICC and the Nigerian Navy.

 

He noted that there would be two sessions at the meeting; the morning session, which would formally open the historic plenary, which included welcome addresses by regional and international dignitaries and the second session in which the plenary co-chairs would set the vision and plan for what GOG-MCF/SHADE would seek to accomplish.

 

The ICC Yaoundé and Nigeria noted that the meeting was initiated to produce meaningful actions and measures that would translate to a significant increase in the cooperation at sea between regional and international navies, the international shipping industry, and the maritime stakeholders in the Gulf of Guinea.

 

Kyanet added; “These actions would be delivered by three working groups; Cooperation at Sea (Operations), Reporting and Information Sharing and Air De-Confliction, with each working group chaired by a regional representative and supported by a subject matter expert.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kankara abductions: CAN demands suspension of school boarding facilities

Posted on Author Reporter

…says government learnt nothing from previous kidnappings …signifies security architecture compromised under Buhari   Regina Otokpa, Abuja   The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to without delay; suspend all boarding facilities in both public and private schools in the North. Condemning the recent abductions of students […]
News

Nigeria’s problems not political, but self-inflicted, says Adegbenro

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A public commentator, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, has taken a critical look at the mirage of problems confronting Nigeria and declared that they are not political but manmade. In a statement issued in Lagos, Adegbenro said the problems are neither from the All Progressive Congress (APC) nor from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but from all […]
News

Fresh trouble for ex-director who owns 86 luxury cars

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…lawyer petitions ICPC again     A nti-graft lawyer and a prosecutor with the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Public Property (SPIP), Tosin Ojaomo, has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) demanding the prosecution of Ibrahim Tumsah, a former director of finance and administration at the defunct Ministry of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica