Gulf of Guinea piracy falls in Q2 – IMB report

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has given credence to Nigeria’s efforts in combating piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) including the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure also called the Deep Blue Project of the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was contained in its recently released second Quarter (Q2) 2021 report on the global reduction of piracy in 27 years in Nigeria, including the GoG region. The report notes that “the number of kidnapping in the Gulf of Guinea in the second quarter of 2021 is the lowest since Q2 of 2019. While 33 incidents of piracy were reported in the last quarter of 2020, six cases were reported in the second quarter of 2021.

