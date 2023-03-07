Business

Gulfstream celebrates G700 World Tour speed records

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gulfstream commemorated the recent world tour of its sleek new G700 ultra-long-range business jet on Feb. 27 with a formal “blessing” of the 25-speed records it broke by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA). During a nine-week global odyssey that started after the 2022 NBAA-BACE conference, two production copies of the still-to-be-certified twinjet logged 184 total flight hours, covering 53,882 nm in 22 countries across six continents, leaving numerous city-pair speed records in their wake.

Among notable flight legs, the G700 flew from Gulfstream’s headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, to Bahrain in 12 hr., 34 min. at Mach 0.88 on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel, said Gulfstream Director of Flight Operations Scott Evans, one of the lead pilots. Gulfstream held a special event at its Manhattan Sales and Design Center to recognize the accomplishment, which boosted to 33 the number of records held by the G700. “You can say you set a record, but you really need a neutral observer with technical expertise to measure these things,” said NAA President and CEO, Greg Principato, who addressed the gathering. “If you do it for us, you know it’s measured against 120 years of experience, both nationally and globally. When we certify a record, it means something,” he added.

In an adjoining conference room, framed certificates of each record-setting flight leg were displayed on a table. Principato also pointed out three trophies featured in display cases at the entrance of the design center—the prestigious Collier Trophies that NAA awarded Gulfstream in 1997 for the development of the Gulfstream V, in 2003 for the G550, and in 2014 for the G650. Unveiled at the NBAA-BACE conference in 2019, the 7,500-nm-range, $78 million G700 will eventually replace the G650. Powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 turbofans, each rated at 18,250 lb.

of takeoff thrust, it will be the largest of Gulfstream’s seven jets. The G700 and the G650ER share the same cabin cross-section dimensions (6 ft. 3 in. high, 8 ft. 2 in. wide), but the G700’s cabin length, excluding baggage space, is 10 ft. longer and features two additional Panoramic Oval cabin windows (20 total). “This was a very important point for us in the development of this airplane, No. 1 to be able to show our customers that had confidence in us to buy this airplane, but secondarily to show the maturity and the reliability and the performance of this airplane,” Gulfstream President, Mark Burns, said of the world tour.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lekki Port to commence pilot operations Q4’22

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Promoters of the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos have said that pilot operations would begin at the port by fourth quarter of 2022. The company explained that the deep seaport would be ready by September this year when the project would have been fully completed.   Speaking during the tour of the site, one of […]
Business

Ministry approves firm’s interest in OML 113’s acquisition

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan with agency

ADM Energy, a natural resources investing company, announced it had received ministerial consent from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to complete the transfer of a participating interest of 2.25 per cent in OML 113 from EER (Colobos) Nigeria to the company. Peter Francis, Non-Executive Chairman of ADM Energy, said: ‘’The completion of this deal consolidates […]
Business

9mobile introduces new tariff

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

One of the mobile network operators in Nigeria, 9mobile, has announced the launch of 9Konfam, a new tariff plan that rewards customers with generous airtime and data benefits upon SIM activation and on every recharge. The MNO said it introduced the new tariff in line with its commitment to offer amazing value to Nigerian mobile […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica