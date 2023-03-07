Gulfstream celebrates G700 World Tour speed records

Gulfstream commemorated the recent world tour of its sleek new G700 ultra-long-range business jet on Feb. 27 with a formal “blessing” of the 25-speed records it broke by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA). During a nine-week global odyssey that started after the 2022 NBAA-BACE conference, two production copies of the still-to-be-certified twinjet logged 184 total flight hours, covering 53,882 nm in 22 countries across six continents, leaving numerous city-pair speed records in their wake.

Among notable flight legs, the G700 flew from Gulfstream’s headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, to Bahrain in 12 hr., 34 min. at Mach 0.88 on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel, said Gulfstream Director of Flight Operations Scott Evans, one of the lead pilots. Gulfstream held a special event at its Manhattan Sales and Design Center to recognize the accomplishment, which boosted to 33 the number of records held by the G700. “You can say you set a record, but you really need a neutral observer with technical expertise to measure these things,” said NAA President and CEO, Greg Principato, who addressed the gathering. “If you do it for us, you know it’s measured against 120 years of experience, both nationally and globally. When we certify a record, it means something,” he added.

In an adjoining conference room, framed certificates of each record-setting flight leg were displayed on a table. Principato also pointed out three trophies featured in display cases at the entrance of the design center—the prestigious Collier Trophies that NAA awarded Gulfstream in 1997 for the development of the Gulfstream V, in 2003 for the G550, and in 2014 for the G650. Unveiled at the NBAA-BACE conference in 2019, the 7,500-nm-range, $78 million G700 will eventually replace the G650. Powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 turbofans, each rated at 18,250 lb.

of takeoff thrust, it will be the largest of Gulfstream’s seven jets. The G700 and the G650ER share the same cabin cross-section dimensions (6 ft. 3 in. high, 8 ft. 2 in. wide), but the G700’s cabin length, excluding baggage space, is 10 ft. longer and features two additional Panoramic Oval cabin windows (20 total). “This was a very important point for us in the development of this airplane, No. 1 to be able to show our customers that had confidence in us to buy this airplane, but secondarily to show the maturity and the reliability and the performance of this airplane,” Gulfstream President, Mark Burns, said of the world tour.

