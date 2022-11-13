Gulfstream unveils newest business jet model G700 in Nigeria

Gulfstream Aerospace at the weekend stormed Nigeria to introduce its newest business jet model G700 aircraft to the Nigerian aviation industry.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Regional Vice President for Gulfstream Aerospace Chris Edwards lauded the partnership between Gulfstream Aerospace and Execujet Aviation Nigeria.

He said that through this partnership, EJAN will provide warranty and maintenance service and spare parts for Gulfstream G450, G550, G650, and G650ER aircraft in West Africa.

“The G700 aircraft is embarking on a 20-city, 6-continent world tour, which includes a stop at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. We are excited that Lagos is part of this extensive world tour in Sub-Saharan Africa, as this will help meet the needs of our customers in the region,” EdLagoswards said.

Delivering remarks at the event in Lagos, U.S. Consul General Will Stevens commended Gulfstream Aerospace on its success in business aviation as well as the company’s partnership and investment in Nigeria, which will further strengthen the growing economic ties between both countries.

Consul General Stevens, who hosted a reception in honour of a delegation from Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, welcomed the introduction of the aircraft in Lagos, highlighting the importance of business aviation in facilitating bilateral trade and investment ties between both countries.

“The United States is committed to strengthening economic ties through investment, and we see that in this remarkable partnership with ExecuJet, which demonstrates Gulfstream’s commitment to the market,” Stevens said.

Stevens further said that the United States continues to support business and investment partnerships that provide opportunities for business owners, create jobs, promote economic diversification objectives, and enable vital direct connections between U.S. investors and their Nigerian counterparts.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia and it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Dynamics. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...