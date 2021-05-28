News

Gully erosion: South-South communities count losses –NAN Survey

Some communities in parts of the South-South zone of Nigeria have decried the perennial economic and human losses arising through the devastating effects of gully erosion in their areas. Members of the communities who made their views known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also blamed poor road infrastructure for erosion menace in their areas.

The worst-hit areas include Adonte, Ewulu and Ashama in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Obomkpa and Ukwunzu in Aniocha North local government area of Delta and some farm communities in Rivers. A youth leader in Adonte, Mr Chucks Okpunor, told NAN that gully erosion, caused by the depletion of natural elements, had cut off the community from its neighbours and destroyed farmlands. “Over the years, Adonte people have suffered hardship, resulting in economic and human losses due to the menace of soil and gully erosion. We have lost human lives, homes, farmlands to the menace. Each rainy season comes with tales of pains and agony for the villagers because access to our community is denied.

“Two years ago to be precise, about 10 farmers in the community lost their agricultural produce after erosion tore through farmlands, destroying cassavas and yams. Also, in 2016, after a heavy rain, three houses in the community were washed away overnight by gully erosion leaving an elderly man dead and many families homeless,” Okpunor said. In Ukwu-Nzu, the story is the same, as villagers gripped by erosion menace counted the human and agricultural losses they encountered. A farmer, Mr Joe Okwumbu, told NAN that over the years, gully erosion had cut off major quarters from the rest of the community.

Okwumbu also said that gully erosion had created death traps, especially for strangers coming into the community at night. “In Ukwu-Nzu, the depth of gully erosion had severed the only passable road from the middle, thereby cutting off Ogbe- Okwe village from other parts of the community. Over the past five years, the gully erosion, which is over 20 feet deep, swallowed over 15 buildings and rendered hundreds of families homeless,’’ he said. According to Okwumbu, the situation has left the villagers handicapped as several efforts by successive governments to arrest the menace failed to yield result.

However, the present administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2017, took a giant step to provide succour to the communities devastated by the erosion menace in the state. The state government inaugurated the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP). This was done in collaboration with the World Bank and the Federal Government, to tackle the devastating effects of flood and gully erosion menace in the five worst-hit communities in the state.

