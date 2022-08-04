Sports

Gumel, Ali commend Team Nigeria over conduct in Birmingham

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel, and the Coordinator of Team Nigeria athletes to the ongoing Commonwealth in Birmingham, Yusuf Ali, have commended the conduct of Nigerian athletes to the games. Gumel said after about one week into the competition, he was elated that there has been no incidence of any sort in the camp of Team Nigeria. He said: “We are so happy that we are doing well on the medals table and we will get better but more importantly I want commend all our athletes for their discipline and dedication. “It has been a family affair here and they help one another while training and also while competing. We expect this to continue throughout the games.” Ali also added that the minister of Sports Sunday Dare went round the camp of all the nine sports disciplines to ensure all athletes were doing great. “The minister spoke to them about discipline and the image of the country. We also talk to them on a daily basis to work hard and compete fairly to win. “We have had two or three cases where there were bad calls against our athletes here but the officials and athletes handled the cases maturely. We are conscious of the image of Nigeria and so the conduct of these athletes generally has been great just as we are also doing well in the overall medals table,” Ali said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

2021 ITTF Africa Western Region Challenge: Cote d’Ivoire’s star challenges Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oba Oba Kizito is the men’s singles champion at the maiden edition of ITTF Africa Western Region Challenge and the Paris-based star believes Nigeria and others cannot prevent him from retaining the title in Lagos next month. Lagos will welcome 14 West African nations for the second edition of the ranking tournament scheduled to hold […]

Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala
Sports

IFFHS names Oshoala best African Woman Player of the Decade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

International Federation of Football History and Statistics has named Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala the best African Woman player of the decade.   The Barcelona forward was crowned as the best female footballer from the continent between the years 2011 to 2020.   For the national team, between 2011-2020, Oshoala won three African women’s championships […]
Sports

CCC targets Easter Fiesta to unite families

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The organisers of the 2021/22 Club Cricket Committee league season, which started in December, 2021, have promised a bumper Easter Fiesta to bring together families and friends as the season gradually reaches its conclusion. Speaking in Lagos recently, the chairman of the CCC League, Akin Denton, said they are going to take advantage of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica