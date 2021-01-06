Gumel mourns Aderinokun’s deather

Engineer Habul Ahmed Gumel, Nigeria Olympic Committee President, has reacted to the demise of Otunba Eddie Aderinokun as he condoles his family for the great loss. Otunba Aderinokun was an astute sports administrator and a journalist per excellence. Otunba, a former President, Nigeria Volleyball Federation did his best for the development of the game before I succeeded him and he proved his mettle in other spheres of life and his legacies remain forever. Otunba Aderinokun according to a statement released by Chief Kayode Aderinokun, his brother reads that he died on the 3rd of January, 2021 following a brief illness at age 80. On behalf of the Patrons, members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we commiserate with his immediate family and the volleyball community on the sad and irreparable loss. May the Lord give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

