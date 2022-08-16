Sports

Gumel praises Team Nigeria athletes to CWG 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr Habu Gumel, has praised the efforts of Nigerian athletes at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after they won 35 medals to become the number one African nation on the Commonwealth Games medal.

 

Gumel lauded the country’s athletes, coaches and support staff after the nation became the first African Nation on the medals log of the Commonwealth Games with 12 Gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals, the highest in Nigeria’s 15th appearances at the Games (1994 in Victoria with 37 medals (11-13-13) and Glasgow 2014 (11-11-14).

Gumel, also revealed that the two Nigerian athletes who excelled at World Athletics Championships, Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, with 12 other top athletes were on the sponsorship of the Olympic body.

 

”This is the most remarkable outing in terms of Gold medals which are 12. We’re very proud of the efforts of the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare who worked tirelessly with the NOC to ensure the best welfare packages for the athletes,” Gumel said. “We have 14 of our notable Grade A athletes on this scheme and we have never failed to give them their training and school grants.”

 

Team Nigeria reached the landmark with all 12 Gold medals won by Nigerian women athletes. NOC Scribe, Banji Oladapo also hailed the women as ”Amazons”, saluting their courage, strength and discipline in ensuring that Nigeria’s Green White Green flag fluttered in the sky.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rehabilitation of Surulere National Stadium hits advanced stage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Dream to have the National Teams return to action either at the Surulere National Stadium or the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja may soon become a reality as Construction work at the two stadiums have reached advanced stage. According to one of the Engineers on site, “We are in the final stage of construction, […]
Sports

Balogun plays down rivalry ahead of Ghana game

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has revealed that he is not interested in the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria. Rather, he is only concerned with helping the Super Eagles beat the Black Stars and clinch the World Cup ticket.   The Super Eagles square off against their West-African counterparts for a chance to represent the […]
Sports

Tokyo Olympics B’ball: AFA boss tips Tigers, Tigress for podium finish

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The Chief Executive Officer of Africa for Africa Sports kits outfit, Ugo Udezue, has tipped Nigeria’s male and female basketball teams to stun the world at the forthcoming 2020 Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo, Japan. Udezue noted that the two teams had all it takes to win medals at the games. The former national […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica