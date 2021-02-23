News Top Stories

Gumi: FG delaying negotiation with gangsters

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

….says some northern govs ready for talks with bandits

 

 

Islamic cleric and peace negotiator, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said insecurity in some parts of the country may not subside unless the Federal Government negotiates with aggrieved bandits and armed herdsmen.

 

Speaking yesterday on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Gumi said the government has learnt its lessons that military force and bombardment will not end banditry in the country, adding that some northern governors are ready and have started negotiation with the bandits.

 

He disclosed that Zamfara, Kebbi and other states have opened discussion with bandits and they are ready to lay down their arms.

 

“There is a peace process going on now and they are ready to lay down their arms, stop kidnapping and everything they are doing.

 

“The Federal Government has learnt their lessons because the first approach they had did not work and they realized that they have failed. So they are now very careful watching and studying and see how they will go about it.

 

The only element now I’m adding to it, they should not just wait and watch, go in and negotiate,” he said. On whether Boko Haram are probably masquerading as bandits, Gumi said: “I can say categorically that they are not Boko Haram, but if the pressure is too much, I’m afraid they can be influenced by Boko Haram.

 

We have seen the signs that Boko Haram is going to infiltrate them, but so far, they are not Boko Haram and they are ready to lay down their arms.

 

“And there is an incident that happened in Zamfara during the former regime, the Fulani themselves caught some few elements of Boko Haram and presented them to the government.

 

“So, they are not Boko Haram. Now and I’m telling you that they are citizens, they recognize the government and the authority. Boko Haram doesn’t recognize anybody except themselves.

 

So we are happy now that Boko Haram is not in and we should step in and give them teaching of Islam, which is Islam of peace, Islam of compassion and Islam of mercy. And this is exactly what I’m trying to achieve.” Speaking on the nationality and language used by the bandits, he said: “They speak Fufude and they speak Hausa.

 

That is why we call them Hausa-Fulani because of the interlacing of the culture and language between the Fulani and Hausa, but with their physique and everything, they are Fulani. They are Nigerians and some of them have parents in the town.”

 

He noted further that, “We are having an ethnic war because the Fulani nomadic feels his existence is threatened. So, what they do is that when they have a war, they call other Fulani from other countries, irrespective of where they are, Fulani is Fulani. They

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

Seven suspected Nigerian hijackers arrested after UK Special Forces storm tanker

Posted on Author Reporter

  Seven people were detained when military forces stormed a tanker suspected to have been hijacked off the Isle of Wight. Sixteen members of the Special Boat Service (SBS) ended a 10-hour standoff which started when stowaways on board the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda reportedly became violent. The stowaways, believed to be Nigerians seeking UK asylum, […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N87.5bn for FCT, 4 states’ roads

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N87.53 billion for the construction of roads in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and others in Oyo, Kwara, Nasarawa and Benue states. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, said the contract for the roads in the territory […]
News

GOV EMMANUEL LAUDS PEACEFUL LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTION

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says AKISIEC has set standard in orderly conduct of elections Governor Udom Emmanuel has commended the orderly , peaceful and transparent manner in which Local Government elections have been conducted across Akwa Ibom State. He said the success of this exercise would strengthen the people’s confidence in the Local Government administration. Governor Emmanuel stated this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica