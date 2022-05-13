Gumi: Leaders oppressing, forcing Nigerians into criminality

Kaduna based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said Nigerian leaders are pushing the people into criminality through the way they are oppressing them. Gumi made the accusation yesterday while speaking at an interfaith special prayer organised for the abducted passengers of the recent train attack which took place at the headquarters of Jamiyar Matan Arewa in Kaduna.

The famous cleric accused leaders of just being concerned about seeking political offices ahead of 2023 and have so far raised N25 billion, while 62 Nigerians are being held captives. He said: “I have not heard of any leader raising money to free any kidnapped victim(s) or the 62 abducted passengers. “I have been in the forefront, trying to see all that things are resolved.

Initially, the issue was socio- economic, but now it is taking a religious dimension due to the negligence of the government. “Can’t they raise money too to free these Nigerians including the 85-yearold woman?” Gumi however told the family members to be prayerful and wait for God’s intervention saying, very soon they will be set free because the prayers by Nigerians will be answered. Also speaking at the occasion state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Joseph Hayab, said everybody is in pain, saying “we share your grief.”

