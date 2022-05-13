News

Gumi: Leaders oppressing, forcing Nigerians into criminality

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Kaduna based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said Nigerian leaders are pushing the people into criminality through the way they are oppressing them. Gumi made the accusation yesterday while speaking at an interfaith special prayer organised for the abducted passengers of the recent train attack which took place at the headquarters of Jamiyar Matan Arewa in Kaduna.

The famous cleric accused leaders of just being concerned about seeking political offices ahead of 2023 and have so far raised N25 billion, while 62 Nigerians are being held captives. He said: “I have not heard of any leader raising money to free any kidnapped victim(s) or the 62 abducted passengers. “I have been in the forefront, trying to see all that things are resolved.

Initially, the issue was socio- economic, but now it is taking a religious dimension due to the negligence of the government. “Can’t they raise money too to free these Nigerians including the 85-yearold woman?” Gumi however told the family members to be prayerful and wait for God’s intervention saying, very soon they will be set free because the prayers by Nigerians will be answered. Also speaking at the occasion state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Joseph Hayab, said everybody is in pain, saying “we share your grief.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ooni of Ife Declares Folorunsho Folarin Coker As Baba Eto of Yorubaland

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Baba Eto of Ilara Kingdom in Epe area of Lagos State, Mr. Folorunsho Folarin-Coker has been declared as the Baba Eto of Yorubaland. The declaration was made by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife and Adimula of Yorubaland, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11 on Sunday September 26, 2021 during this year’s celebration of the […]
News

Second COVID-19 wave: Halt flights from UK, Atiku advises FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised the Federal Government to halt all flights from the United Kingdom as one of the measures to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Atiku, in a statement, regretted that the first wave of the virus hit hard on Nigeria because the Federal […]
News Top Stories

2023: Nigeria doesn’t need part-time President –Saraki

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

Ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki insists Nigeria does not need “a part-time president”.   Addressing Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates after a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the presidential aspirant said he remains the only aspirant with the energy and capacity to carry the workload and the demands of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica