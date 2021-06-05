Gumi to FG: Use bandits to fight bandits

Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has advised the federal government to adopt of fighting the war against bandits by setting up them against each other, saying that raising up and supporting splitter groups among the ranks of bandits is the only way to stop the incessant abduction of school children and others. In a report by an online news portal, Penpushing, cleric was quoted to have made this known while reacting to the recent kidnap of 139 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, by bandits.

He added that many of the bandits were ready for dialogue. Gumi, who have met severally with some of the bandits and also served as a negotiator between Boko Haram and families of victims of the bandits, noted that government could use them to fight the ‘ugly ones.’ “We are always trying to do our best, but you see, you need two hands to shake. You know these people (bandits) need engagements from the government itself.

If you dialogue with them without the involvement of the government, it is a problem,’ he said. Furthermore, he said that:“Government needs to be proactive with them. We have a lot of them that are ready to fight the bad ones. Use the bad to fight the ugly, and use the good to fight the bad ones when you’re done with the ugly. Look at Boko Haram, who finished Shekau? Was it not the splinter group? So, it is easy.’

“All these agitations you see, if the government can do a splinter group and the splinter group is empowered, every man wants power and money, they will do your job. There are many ready to submit themselves. All the ones you see me meeting in the bush, they are all telling us, ‘we are ready”, Gumi added.

