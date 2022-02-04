News

Gumus: Parties should go to court to challenge appointment – Ex-PDP spokesman

The former spokesman of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Francis Iyasere has urged political parties, especially the PDP to go to court and challenge the appointment of Prof. Rhoda Gumus as Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Addressing newsmen yesterday in Benin, the state capital, the former member of the South- South Executive queried the rationale behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of a confirmed card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as INEC Commissioner against constitu-tional provisions. While calling on President Buhari to stop appointing APC members as INEC Commissioners, he urged political parties, Civil Society Organisations, and all concerned Nigerians to rise and challenge the action of the President, as it negates the principles of democracy. Iyasere said: “Why has President Muhammadu Buhari not made the mistake of appointing a member of APGA or another party as an INEC Commissioner? Why has he consistently made the mistake of appointing APC members?

 

