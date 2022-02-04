Gumus: Parties should go to court to challenge appointment – Ex-PDP spokesman

The former spokesman of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Francis Iyasere has urged political parties, especially the PDP to go to court and challenge the appointment of Prof. Rhoda Gumus as Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Addressing newsmen yesterday in Benin, the state capital, the former member of the South- South Executive queried the rationale behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of a confirmed card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as INEC Commissioner against constitu-tional provisions. While calling on President Buhari to stop appointing APC members as INEC Commissioners, he urged political parties, Civil Society Organisations, and all concerned Nigerians to rise and challenge the action of the President, as it negates the principles of democracy. Iyasere said: “Why has President Muhammadu Buhari not made the mistake of appointing a member of APGA or another party as an INEC Commissioner? Why has he consistently made the mistake of appointing APC members?
Related Articles
Oyo lawmakers pay condolence visit to Ajimobi’s widow, family
Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, yesterday led his colleagues on a condolence visit to Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s family, extolling the virtues of the late two-term governor. The lawmakers’ visit came barely 24 hours after Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, was denied access to the eighth day fidau prayers […]
Museveni wins 6th term as Uganda’s President
Uganda’s long-time President Yoweri Museveni has been re-elected, electoral officials say, amid accusations of vote rigging by his main rival Bobi Wine. Museveni won almost 59% of the vote, with Wine trailing with about 35%, the Electoral Commission said. Wine, a former pop star, earlier vowed to provide evidence of fraud. The Electoral Commission […]
Stakeholders to INEC: Adopt e-voting for 2023 polls
Some eminent Nigerians have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expedite action and engagements for the deployment of electronic voting ahead of the 2023 general elections. A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George and a chieftain of apex Igbo body Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, […]
