Gun-battle in Imo as Police sack three IPOB/ESN camps 

The Imo State Police Command on Saturday said its tactical units and the special forces teams have sacked three camps belonging to the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the state after heavy gun-battle.
Media Adviser to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Michael Abattam, in a statement said on June 25, at about 0400hrs following the Arrest of IPOB/ESN kingpin/commander who after interrogation gave useful information about their camps and activities and led the Police Tactical Units comprising of Imo command Tactical Units, IRT and Special Forces teams to the three IPOB/ESN Terrorist Camps located at Atta in Ikeduru LGA, Izombie in Oguta LGA and Ideato North LGA in Imo State.
He said on sighting the tactical teams approaching their camp, the hoodlums opened fire at them, leading to heavy exchange of gunfire.
Abattam stated that due to the superior firing power of the police, the hoodlums were overrun by the Tactical Units.
According to him, some of the hoodlums escaped with bullets wounds into the forest, while several weapons, stolen cars, explosives, gun powders, charms, lPOB/ESN flags, ammunition, bags of Indian Hemps, tramadol tablets and many other hard drugs were recovered.
He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, commended the efforts of the men and urged them to sustain the tempo
The commissioner also thanked Imo people for their support and assured them of the command’s commitment in ensuring a crime-free Imo State.

