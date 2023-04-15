News

Gunfire heard as Sudan army, paramilitaries clash

Gunfire and explosions are heard in the Sudanese capital Khartoum at a base housing members of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

Tensions have increased between the government and the powerful armed group in recent days with both sides blaming the other for Saturday’s clashes, reports the BBC.

Reports suggest Khartoum’s airport is under the control of the RSF and gunfire has been heard in the northern city of Merowe, Reuters reported.

Sudanese groups and the ruling military junta failed to reach an agreement last week over transitioning to a civilian-led government.

One of the issues holding up a deal is integrating the Rapid Support Forces with the army.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, says in a tweet that the escalation of tensions “within the military component” is “extremely dangerous” and called urgently on the senior leadership of the two sides to stop the clashes.

He added that he and embassy staff were sheltering in place.

And US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said the situation in Khartoum was “fragile”, according to reports from Reuters.

Blinken, who is currently on his first official trip to Vietnam, said there might be other actors pushing against the progress that has been made in Sudan towards forming a civilian government.

