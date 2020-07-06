Metro & Crime

Gunman abduct Nasarawa education board official

Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

The Personal Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB),Alhaji,  Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, Jibrin Shuaibu Daddare, has been abducted.
Daddare was resportedly kidnapped at his residence at Daddare in Obi Local Government Area at the early hours of Monday by unknown gunmen.
Family sources said that some AK-47 wielding men stormed the family compound of the abductee in a commodore style operation and picked their victim and left without any trace.
Sources added that the abductors also carted away some cell phones belonging to their victim and that of his wife, Habiba, including the ones belonging to household members and left without making contact with the family since then.
Confirming the incident in a statement, Gana Lawal Ahmed, the Public Relations Officer NSUBEB said: “Jibrin Shuaibu Daddare, P.A to the Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi (Barayan Daddare) has been kidnapped few hours ago in his residence Daddare. Please, pray for his immediate freedom.”
Effort made by our Correspondent to speak to the abductee’s wife, Habiba Jibrin was unsuccessful as security agents comprising of Police, Soldiers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) had sealed off the residence as at the time of the visit to the area.
Daddare’s abduction has brought to six number of high profile persons abducted so far by kidnappers in the state on recent times.

