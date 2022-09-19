Gunman attack governor’s aide in Bauchi

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Christian Religious Affairs to the Bauchi State Governor, Pastor Zakka Luka Magaji, has been attacked by gunmen at his residence in Birshin, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the attack on the life of the SSA by the gunmen numbering about seven, said the Command received the distress call at about 0013hrs that a house was attacked by some armed men.

“On receipt of the distress call, the Commissioner of Police directed the DPO E-division to act immediately. A team led by the DPO swung into action, with other tactical Commanders such as RRS B-division and mobilised to the house for a quick intervention, upon their arrival, the gunmen ran into the bush. “Unfortunately, a 32-year-old man who is a church member living with the Pastor was injured in the process, and three empty shells of 7.6mm ammunition were recovered.”

He added that the Police rescue mission immediately took the victim to the ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention. Wakili, then assured that Police patrol has been beefed up, to intensify security along the area and bushes to be able to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He also reassured residents of the state that the Command is doing everything possible to provide adequate security for lives and properties, appealing however that people should be security conscious and vigilant, ensuring that suspicious persons are reported to the nearest security point for action.

While speaking to our correspondent, Pastor Zakka Magaji explained, “I believe I was their target, even though I don’t know their motive, but God has proven himself. The person injured is getting better now.”

