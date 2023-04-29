News

Gunman kills five, including child, at Texas home

A gunman has killed five people, including an eight-year-old child, at a home in Texas.

Among the other victims were two women found lying on top of two surviving children, police told ABC News.

The incident happened late on Friday night in the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles (70km) north-east of Houston, reports the BBC.

The local sheriff’s office says the suspect is a Mexican man who is armed with a semi-automatic rifle. He is still on the run.

Officers believe the man was intoxicated as he began shooting near the house. When residents asked him to stop he opened fire inside the home, police say.

A total of 10 people were at the property at the time.

All the victims are said to be from Honduras. No details have been given about their identity or any relationship with the gunman.

The incident occurred days after nine people were injured at a shooting during teenagers’ party in western Texas.

Two weeks ago four young people were shot dead during a 16th birthday party in Alabama.

Firearm incidents are the top cause of death for US children and teenagers, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 

