Gunman kills pastor in Akwa Ibom

Residents of Ibiakpan No. 1, Otoro Clan in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State were thrown into mourning following the gruesome murder of Rev. Ezekiel Anyiang by gunmen. Anyiang was shot dead in his house about 9pm on Tuesday. When our correspondent visited the compound yesterday, scores of sympathisers were trooping in to condole with the family on the sad incident. Narrating the story, the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Elizabeth Ezekiel, said about 9pm they heard somebody knocking on the door. Elizabeth said she refused to open the door, but peeped through the window and saw somebody wearing a T-shirt.

She said: “On hearing the sound, my husband asked me why don’t you open for your son, hoping that it was one of our children. He rushed to the door and opened it only to see a strange face entering the house.

The stranger asked ‘where is King?’ referring to our son, Kingsley. “When my husband asked what was the matter and who he was, he shot him on the head and went away with his phone while another person was waiting for him outside with a motorcycle.” The Paramount Ruler of Abak, Okuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia (JP), condemned the act. He said the matter had been reported to the police. Udofia, who described the act as barbaric, sympathised with the family and called on the people of the village to remain calm.

He assured his subjects that security operatives would investigate the matter. On her part, the Councillor representing Otoro Ward 3 in Abak Legislative Council, Hon. Angela Ekong, described the murder of the cleric as inhumane, sad and unfortunate. Ekong, who visited the compound to sympathise with the family, prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and members of the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The councillor expressed the hope that security operatives would fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act. One of the sympathisers recalled that sometime ago, two armed robbers attempted to snatch Kingsley’s motorcycle, in the process, one was caught and roasted while the other one escaped. He noted that it might be as a result of the killing if one of the robbers that the gunmen came back to look for Kingsley. He appealed to security agencies to protect the family, especially Kingsley. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Odiko Macdon, said he was yet to be briefed by the Abak Police Division on the incident. He promised to make necessary contacts and ensure proper investigation into the unfortunate incident.

Like this: Like Loading...