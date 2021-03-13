Gunman shoots SS3 female student in Ekiti

A Senior Secondary School 3 female student in Ekiti State, Ayomide Adaranijo, has been shot by a suspected gunman. The 15-year-old girl is currently on admission at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital(EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti. The young girl is a student of one of the public schools in Ado Ekiti capital city, she was shot on Wednesday evening at Basiri area of Ado Ekiti me tropolis.

The victim’s mother, Mrs Omolayo Adaranijo, while explaining how the incident occurred, to newsmen at EKSUTH on Friday said she was at Basiri junction around 7.56pm on that day, when a motorbike carrying a man in agbada attire parked at nearby and opened fire on her daughter.

The 45-year old single parent, who hails from Agbado Ekiti, Gbonyin local government of Ekiti State, added that the people at the junction, numbering eight, had to scamper for safety, when the man fired the gunshots four times and hit her daughter. The mother of four added that her daughter immediately fell and blood started oozing out from her breast, stomach and arms where the pellets pierced her body deeply. She said the man immediately ran and climbed a waiting motorbike and fled the scene before some good Samaritans came out of where they hid to avoid being hit by bullets and rushed the injured to EKSUTH. She said: “I have a small shop at NOVA Junction at Basiri where I sell some wares. I had closed that day , it was around 7.56pm and we were looking for motorbike to take us to Ifesowapo, Better life, Basiri area where I live, when this man just came down from Okada and shot my daughter. “The doctors and nurses on duty at the emergency section did a good job, if not, I had already presumed her death.

They quickly worked on her and removed the pellets from her stomach, breast and arms. “The younger children had gone home that day maybe the issue could have been worse than that . I still can’t fathom why she should be the one to be shot in the midst of about eight people at the scene . “I came to Ado Ekiti from Ibadan less than two years ago after breaking up with her father. I don’t have crisis with anybody, so this still remains a mystery to me. “My daughter is a very gentle and studious person, she doesn’t engage in discussion with people let alone hurting them.”

