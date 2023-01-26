Metro & Crime

Gunmen abandon mother, son kidnapped in Osun

The member of the Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo Osogbo, Mrs Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her son who were kidnapped by gunmen a few days ago have regained their freedom.

The two, according to information, were found in Ibadan, Oyo State where they were being abandoned by their abductors having noticed that security agents were after them.

It will be recalled that Mrs. Tosin Kayode and her child were kidnapped by unknown gunmen around Otaefun/Kobongboe area of Osogbo while returning home from her shop around 6pm on Tuesday.

The Senior Pastor, Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, Rev. Dr. Sunday Adediwura Adeoye, who announced the good news, appreciated the people for their prayers and support.

He confirmed the information in a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the Church, Mr. Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe.

 

