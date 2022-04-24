Gunmen abduct 10 rustle 300 cows, demand N4m, says Miyetti Allah

The South-East Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alahaji Gidado Siddiki, has said that about 10 members of the association have been kidnapped by some people suspected to be gunmen operating in South East Nigeria.

Siddiki, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Awka, added that their 300 cows were also rustled in the incident which took place at Fulani settlement, Obene community in Ogbaru Local Government area of Anambra State, in the early hours of Saturday at about 1:30am.

He said that the cattle herders were attacked at their settlement while asleep and their animals forcefully taken away by the gunmen numbering about 40.

He said they invaded the area with sophisticated weapons, guns cutlasses, sticks and charms, adding that the kidnappers have established contact with their victims’ families, demanding a N4million and one gun as ransom.

He said: “As we speak to you now, I have reported the incident to the Police and DSS for prompt action and appeal to the kidnappers to release our members and their cows, because those kidnapped are mere strugglers.”

He condemned the politicisation of the herdsmen and host communities conflicts across the country, noting that the herdsmen were always accused of crime, even in situations where they were the victims of attack.

