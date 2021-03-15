Gunmen abduct 11 at Suleja

Gunmen on Sunday abducted 11 people at Chaza, a community on the outskirts of Suleja in Niger State.

Suleja Police Area Commander CSP Sani Badarawa confirmed the incident.

Residents said the gunmen invaded some houses to kidnap their victims among whom was a cleric, Malam Abdulfatah.

Some linked the incident to the suspension of the joint security patrol in the area.

