Gunmen abduct 13, injure 1 in dawn raid on Niger community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted 13 persons and shot one other resident in a dawn raid on Maijaki village in Birnin Maza/ Tashibo ward of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State. The incident occurred at early hours of Friday around 1am when the villagers were asleep.

The sporadic gunshots that caused pandemonium however left one person injured but the victim was rushed to Lapai General Hospital for treatment. A community source told Saturday Telegraph that there is tension in the community following the attack adding that there is urgent need for security presence to ensure calm and stability in the area. Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen are currently occupying Kpashimi Forest where they hide to perpetuate their evil act at any targeted Community.

Reports revealed that over 500 security operatives of Operation Sharan Daji including vigilantes have stormed the area for a manhunt to apprehend the criminals. As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get Police Public Relations Officer Wasiu Abiodun and the Commissioner Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, for confirmation all proved abortive.

