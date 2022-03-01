Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct 2 construction workers on Suleja-Lambata road

Daniel Atori, Minna Gunmen numbering about one hundred yesterday evening blocked the Suleja- Lambata-Izom-Minna road and abducted two construction workers in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

 

It should be noted that, this is a federal road that leads from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to Minna the Niger State capital. It was reliably gathered that, passengers coming from Abuja heading to Minna and those going to Abuja were forced to turn or pull over while waiting for intervention.

 

The incident which occurred at about 4pm and lasted for about 2 hours, our Correspondent gathered gave the gunmen ample opportunity to beat and tie up workers on site.

 

It should be recalled that on  Wednesday, January 5, 2022 gunmen kidnapped two Chinese workers at the Zungeru Hydro Power Dam project in Niger State. Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane also told Journalists then that two security guards lost their lives during the attack. New Telegraph however gathered that two of the construction workers were abducted to an unknown destination.

 

Some motorists who had to wait until the gunmen completed their operations said that “they (Gunmen) were shooting sporadically and several of us had to wait until they left.

 

“We had to wait for two hours until we were told that the road was free, that was when we continued our journey.” As at the time of filing this report the Police had not issued a statement or responded.

 

