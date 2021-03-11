Gunmen abduct 2 students, lecturer in Edo

Gunmen on Wednesday night stormed the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the Edo State and abducted two students and a lecturer.

What led to the kidnap was not known nor any contact made with the kidnappers as at the time of filing this report.

But, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Bello Kontongs, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Benin City, and said It was true, there was kidnapping, and the police are on the trail of the kidnappers.

“It is true,three persons were kidnapped, two students and a staff,the police is after the kidnappers and we will get them,” he said

