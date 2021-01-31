News

Gunmen abduct 26 in Kaduna, as soldiers arrest 3 bandits

At least 26 persons were said to have been abducted by gunmen in two separate incidents in Kaduna State Friday evening.

 

The first incident took place along the Kaduna -Kachia road while the second one occurred in Kugo village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

 

This is also as soldiers battling bandits in the state said that they have arrested three bandits and rescued some kidnap victims. Along the Kaduna-Kachia Road, 21 people were abducted while five women were said to have also been taken in Kugo village, near Godani Railway Staion, Chikun LGA, on their way from the farm.

 

A counsellor representing Zonkwa ward in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state, Luka Bako was among those abducted along the Kaduna-Kachia road, but he ‘miraculously’ escaped with another driver.

 

Bako told newsmen in Kaduna yesterday that he was travelling from Zonkwa to Kaduna in a Sharon commercial vehicle when the bandits who were dressed in military comurflag uniform and wielding AK47 rifles at a checkpoint abducted them. He said the abduction took place on Friday around 5pm after Doka village precisely in Kajuru Local Government Area.

 

Bako said, from his observation at least 21 persons may have been abducted. He also said he has reported the incident to the Kajuru Divisional Police Station. In another development, five women were said to have been abducted on their way to the farm on Friday in Kugo village.

 

A resident of the village in a telephone interview said that the women were going to harvest yam when they were taken. When contacted, Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, said he was not aware of the incident, but promised to make his findings. Meanwhile security agencies have captured three suspected bandits and rescued two kidnap victims.

 

A statement yesterday by Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs said, “Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike rescued two kidnapped women, close to Gadanin Gwari, Gwagwada District of Chikun Local Government Area.”

 

The statement further said that police personnel rescued two persons who were abducted at Kurmin Idon axis along Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kajuru Local Government Area.

 

The commissioner said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction with the reports, and commended the troops and personnel for their pro-active efforts in rescuing the victims and arresting the three bandits.”

