Gunmen abduct 3 Kogi Poly students, lecturer

Three students of the Kogi State Polytechnic including a female, identified as Jummai, in Osara Campus, were on Monday Morning kidnapped by unknown gunmen. Also abducted is a Lecturer of the newly established Kogi State University of Science and technology, Itakpe, all in the Central Senatorial District of Kogi State.

Eyewitness account confirmed that the students and the lecturer were kidnapped while returning from a night vigil at the Living Faith Church, Osara, a distance of about five minutes’ drive from their school. The kidnappers, who were said to be carrying assorted dangerous weapons including Ak 47 riffles, swooped on their victims at the Abuja- Lokoja – Okene highway and forcefully dragged them into the forest. A community leader in Osara who does not want his name in print confirmed the incident and described the highway as ‘very dangerous to ply for motorists’ especially those on night journeys. According to him, this year alone, not less than 12 cases of robbery and kidnapping have been recorded in the area, adding that communities living around the highway are daily living in fear.

He also called on the state government, the police and other security agencies in the state to do more to arrest the security situation in the state. One of the principal staff of the new institution who does not want to be mentioned also confirmed the incident and said the university community has been thrown into panic as a result of the incident.

